President Iohannis to attend 144th anniversary of PNL

President Klaus Iohannis will participate on Friday in the 144th anniversary since the establishment of the National Liberal Party (PNL), the Presidential Administration announced.

The head of state will be present at the central headquarters of the PNL at 18:30hrs, the quoted source mentioned.The PNL celebrates 144 years since its establishment through an event which will be held at the party central headquarters.PNL Chairman Ludovic Orban told AGERPRES in an interview that the PNL will open the garden of its central headquarters for the guests, adding that he hoped for the head of the state to attend the event."It will be a garden party. We are welcoming our guests in our garden. We also invited the President and I will be very glad if he joins us in this important celebration. The PNL is a historic party, the oldest in Romania, with the richest history, a party that has always taken part in the most important achievements in the modern history of Romania and that continues its mission to develop Romania and bring it among the most developed European nations," Orban stated.