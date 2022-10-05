 
     
President Iohannis to attend European Political Community reunion and European Council's informal meeting

President Klaus Iohannis will participate, on Thursday and Friday, in the first meeting of the European Political Community and in the informal meeting of the European Council, which is taking place in Prague, in the Czech Republic, the Presidential Administration informed, told Agerpres.

President Klaus Iohannis participated, on Tuesday, in a video conference with the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, and with the Prime Minister of Luxembourg, Xavier Bettel, and the Prime Minister of Finland, Sanna Marin, regarding the two meetings.

