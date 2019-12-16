President Iohannis to attend in Timisoara several events devoted to 1989 Revolution

President Klaus Iohannis will be present on Monday, in Timisoara, at several events dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the 1989 Revolution.

According to the Presidency, the head of state will lay, at 5:10 hrs on Monday, a wreath at the Heroes Monument in Timisoara.Later, President Iohannis will attend the memorial service for commemorating the martyrs of the December 1989 Revolution, at the Metropolitan Orthodox Cathedral.The head of the state will also take part in a moment of silence and lighting the "Candles of Immortality" at the Romanian National Opera, where he will give a speech.On Monday evening, President Iohannis will take part in the royal ballet show entitled "The Riot", at the Romanian National Opera in Timisoara.In the first part of the day, the head of state will be present at the joint solemn meeting of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the Romanian Revolution in December 1989.