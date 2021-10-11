President Iohannis to hold talks with parliamentary political parties, formations to nominate PM

President Klaus Iohannis is scheduled today to meet officials of the parliamentary political parties and formations at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace for talks to nominate the next prime minister.

According to the schedule, the consultations start at noon with the National Liberal Party. At 13:00hrs, the Social Democratic Party( PSD) is expected. Next, at 14:00hrs, is Save Romania Union (USR), at 16:00hrs the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR), at 16:30hrs the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR). The consultations end at 17:00hr with the national minorities represented in Parliament.

"I will try, together with the most mature, most responsible, to find a way out of this crisis. (...) I, personally, am fully involved and I am determined to find, together with the parties that have the necessary political maturity, a way out of this crisis, because we cannot stay over the winter without a government. We are in a pandemic; we are in full wave four, because too few Romanians have been vaccinated. We are in a crisis of energy prices, which was not generated by us, and then there is a global crisis and we will have to deal with it. We must calmly find solutions to this government crisis," said Iohannis late last week.

*** PNL announced that it will show up for the consultations with a delegation consisting of Florin Citu, Rares Bogdan, Gheorghe Flutur, Lucian Bode and Iulian Dumitrescu.

The Liberals have said that they will not nominate a prime minister, given that they do not have a majority at this time.

*** PSD is not going to Cotroceni at the moment with any proposal for prime minister, but a final decision will be taken on Monday morning at the meeting of the party's National Political Council, Vasile Dincu, chairman of the National Council, announced on Sunday.

*** USR will go to the consultations with a delegation consisting of: Dacian Ciolos, Dan Barna, Anca Dragu, Stelian Ion and Cristian Ghinea.

The team will have a "clear mandate for the reforms that the future prime minister must carry out" in a schedule taken up by all the in the governing coalition, USR representatives recently announced.

*** AUR will participate but will not consider an alliance with PSD in government and will "never" support a PNL-UDMR-USR alliance, because it is "toxic," according to AUR co-chairman George Simion.

*** UDMR will go to the consultations, and if PSD does not come up with a coalition, PNL is the next priority," the party's leader, Kelemen Hunor, said on Tuesday.

*** The Citu government was dismissed last Tuesday after a PSD motion of censure cleared Parliament.

AGERPRES .