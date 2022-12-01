President Iohannis to visit Greece December 2-3

Romania's President Klaus Iohannis will pay a working visit to Athens, Greece, on December 2 and 3, to meet his Greek counterpart Katerina Sakellaropoulou and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, told Agerpres.

According to the Romanian Presidential Administration, the visit to Athens is part of a high-level dialogue and close coordination between Romania and Greece on current affairs.

"In his meetings with the President and prime minister of Greece, the President of Romania will address the development potential for economic and investment ties between the two countries, as well as for other areas such as culture, education, civil protection and tourism. Special emphasis will be placed on infrastructure and interconnection projects, including in the energy field, designed to reduce dependence on Russian gas and increase the energy security of the two countries."

The security situation generated by Russia's illegitimate military aggression against Ukraine will also be addressed, as well as the consequences of the war. Support for Moldova, extremely vulnerable in the current context, also features on the discussion agenda.

The Presidential Administration shows that a subject of interest for both countries is support for the European Union enlargement process. There will be an exchange of views in preparation for the EU-Western Balkans summit in Tirana, Albania, on December 6.

Iohannis will also participate in a working meeting of leaders of the European People's Party, during which current affairs on the European agenda will be discussed.