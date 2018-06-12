President Iohannis: UK investment in Romania could be more substantial

President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday that UK investment in Romania could be more substantial, pointing out that ways to diversify bilateral business ties should be found.

"Romanian-UK trade co-operation is also very good, with last year's commercial exchanges having reached the highest level in history, at over four billion euros. UK investment in Romania could be more substantial and we need to find ways to further diversify bilateral ties to business," said Iohannis at the British Embassy's reception on Queen Elizabeth's Day.He showed that the Romanian-UK relations are excellent."We are celebrating in 2018 the 15th anniversary of the strategic partnership established in 2003, which has developed strongly in defence and security areas, as well as in trade. Defence and security are an essential area of Romanian-UK relations," said Iohannis, pointing out that the two countries share the same concerns about stability and security in NATO's eastern flank.Iohannis said that this year has proved to be one of the most dynamic in terms of Romanian-UK defence co-operation.He also praised the British Council in Romania for its activities."In its 80 years of activity in Romania, the British Council has collaborated with thousands of Romanians - students, professors, researchers, artists, business people and even decision-makers - promoting understanding and appreciation of cultural diversity and facilitating their connection with Western realities. I warmly welcome this contribution and I wish for at least equally remarkable achievements in the years to come!," said Iohannis.He added that another important asset in the Romanian-UK relations is the Romanian community in the United Kingdom, which is very well integrated with the society and contributes in a net and valuable way to the UK economy."To us, it is very important to ensure fair and non-discriminatory treatment for Romanian citizens in the UK in the period after Brexit - a decision that we regret, but also respect," said Iohannis.He voiced hope for a well-balanced and strong partnership related to future relations between the European Union and the United Kingdom."It is becoming a priority to improve our bilateral strategic partnership, in line with the developments in the relations between Bucharest and London in recent years, and especially with our common potential and expectations. ... Looking with confidence at the future of our relations, I am convinced that the Strategic Partnership between Romania and the UK will become even stronger and deeper, to the benefit of our citizens, " said Iohannis.He extended heartfelt congratulations to Queen Elizabeth, and warmest wishes for happiness and prosperity to the people of the United Kingdom."Her Majesty's dedication and commitment to her people and her duties continue to serve as an outstanding example and an inspiration for all world leaders," said Iohannis.He also thanked Prince Charles of Wales for the latter's passionate work for the preservation of Romania's architectural, cultural and historical heritage.He appreciated the work done by UK ambassador in Bucharest Paul Brummell."The dedication with which he has carried out his duties and promoted his country's co-operation with Romania is certainly a worthy model," Iohannis said.