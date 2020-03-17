President Iohannis - videoconferences at national and European level on coronavirus

President Klaus Iohannis has on Tuesday, at 15:00, a videoconference with Prime Minister Ludovic Orban and the ministers in charge with managing the COVID-19 epidemic.

According to the agenda of the head of state, also on Tuesday, starting with 18:00 hrs, President Iohannis will participate in a videoconference with the members of the European Council on the topic of managing the coronavirus epidemic.

President Klaus Iohannis signed on Monday the decree regarding the institution of the state of emergency on Romanian territory for 30 days. Klaus Iohannis presented the measures in the issued decree and mentioned he will personally check how all these measures are applied.