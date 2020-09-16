President Iohannis: We can't afford healthcare system having to manage double epidemic - flu and COVID-19

President Klaus Iohannis stated on Wednesday that increased attention is needed on the part of all with the cold season approaching, emphasizing that Romania cannot afford having its healthcare system forced to manage a double epidemic: flu and COVID-19.

"We recorded, today, unfortunately, a new record number of infections with the SARS-CoV-2 virus and a significant number, unfortunately, of deaths caused by COVID-19 at the national level. The pandemic is far from being over. The gradual elimination of many restrictions and the resumption of activities concomitantly with the approaching cold season, favorable especially for respiratory viruses and the flu, creates a sensitive context. All these generate concern and require increased attention on the part of all, especially citizens and authorities. Under no form can we afford having the healthcare system forced to manage a double epidemic: flu and COVID-19. Let's maintain in the coming period a prudent and responsible attitude. Let's not forget that the same measures - the mask, distancing, hand hygiene, which protect us from COVID-19, can also protect us from the flu virus, as well as other viruses," said the head of state in a press conference at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.