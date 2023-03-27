President Iohannis: We have the duty to carry on democratic values set by the United Romania's Constitution

The democratic legacy of the 1923 Constitution also means a common responsibility, and the Parliament through the adopted laws must not deviate from the constitutional values, the same as all the other public authorities must observe the separation and balance of powers in the state, in the spirit of constitutional loyalty, President Klaus Iohannis stated on Monday, at the event organized by the Constitutional Court of Romania in celebration of the centenary of the Romanian Constitution, told Agerpres.

"One hundred years after the adoption of the Constitution of United Romania, its democratic legacy obliges us to carry these values forward, to defend them at all costs and to build the future we want, within a constitutional framework that is always adjusted to reality and the needs of society. This heritage implies a common responsibility of the political class, the Parliament, which has the duty not to deviate from the constitutional values through the laws adopted. Also, to the same extend, the responsibility belongs to the other public authorities, which have the obligation to observe the separation and balance of powers in the state, in the spirit of constitutional loyalty. Through its constitutional mission, the Constitutional Court also has a major role to, through each decision adopted with objectivity and professionalism, to strengthen citizens' trust in the rule of law," said the head of state, at the event organized at the Parliament Palace.

He underscored that, in his capacity as president, he will continue to "watch over the observance of the Constitution and the proper functioning of public authorities, while remaining a firm supporter of the European path of our country, based on unity, perseverance and the continuous desire to build a better society."

According to President Iohannis, the Constitution of 1923 - one of the most advanced in Europe at that time - was a "modern legal work, of European inspiration, which reflected not only a series of aspirations and traditions specific to Romanian society, but also the natural belonging of Romania to the cultural, political and legal space of Western democracies."

The head of state added that the Basic Law from 1923 remains "the expression of the success of the national project," noting that, in 1991, after the fall of the communist regime, it also inspired the new Constitution, which ensured the continuity of certain principles and ideals.