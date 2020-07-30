 
     
President Iohannis: We need very firm measures; those who do not comply with rules to be sanctioned

Administratia Prezidentiala
Klaus Iohannis

President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday that, in the current epidemiological context, very firm measures are needed and stressed that those who do not comply with the rules will be sanctioned.

"We need very firm measures. I rely on you, dear Romanians, to respect these norms, and those who do not respect them will bear the rigors of the law," the head of state said in a statement at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.

President Iohannis had a meeting on measures to manage the COVID-19 epidemic with Interior Minister Marcel Vela, the head of the Department for Emergency Situations, Raed Arafat, and police chief-quaestor Bogdan Despescu, secretary of state with the Ministry of Interior.

