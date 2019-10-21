President Iohannis, welcomed in Tokyo by Japanese Prime Minister

President Klaus Iohannis, currently visiting Japan, was welcomed at the Akasaka-Geihinkan Palace by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Monday.

According to the Presidential Administration, the talks will address the Strategic Partnership between Romania and Japan.The head of state will attend the Enthronement Ceremony for Emperor Naruhito on Tuesday.In this context, Klaus Iohannis will also meet with the President of Finland, Sauli Niinisto, on Monday.In 2018, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe paid a visit to Romania. This was the first visit of a Japanese Prime Minister to Romania. President Klaus Iohannis welcomed Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.Emperor Naruhito, the 126th Japanese monarch in an uninterrupted dynastic line, took over his imperial prerogatives on May 1, 2019, following the decision to abdicate of Emperor Emeritus Akihito.Tuesday's enthronement ceremony will also represent the official transfer to the reign of Emperor Naruhito, titled Era Reiwa ("of chosen harmony"), which succeeds Era Heisei (1989 - 2019), associated with the reign of Emperor Akihito.