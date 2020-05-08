 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

President Iohannis: We'll have a higher budget deficit and it must be funded

Facebook
klaus iohannis

President Klaus Iohannis has stated on Friday that it is "clear" that Romania's budget deficit will be higher than the one planned and it will have to be funded.

"It's clear that we will have a higher deficit than the one initially planned, (...) in the beginning of the year, and this deficit must be funded and I had a very good talk in order to see what measures are feasible, what measures are required for the economic revitalisation," the head of state said in a press statement held at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.

The head of state held a meeting at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace with Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, Public Finance Minister Florin Citu and Governor of the National Bank of Romania (BNR) Mugur Isarescu, in order to assess the economic situation in the context of the crisis generated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.