President Iohannis: We'll have a higher budget deficit and it must be funded

President Klaus Iohannis has stated on Friday that it is "clear" that Romania's budget deficit will be higher than the one planned and it will have to be funded.

"It's clear that we will have a higher deficit than the one initially planned, (...) in the beginning of the year, and this deficit must be funded and I had a very good talk in order to see what measures are feasible, what measures are required for the economic revitalisation," the head of state said in a press statement held at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.The head of state held a meeting at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace with Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, Public Finance Minister Florin Citu and Governor of the National Bank of Romania (BNR) Mugur Isarescu, in order to assess the economic situation in the context of the crisis generated by the COVID-19 pandemic.