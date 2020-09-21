President Klaus Iohannis attends train-testing trip on Bucharest North station-Henri Coanda Airport railway connection

President Klaus Iohannis participates, on Monday, in the train-testing trip on Bucharest North railway station - 'Henri Coanda' International Airport railway connection.

According to the Presidential Administration, at the end of the trip, the head of state will hold a press statement.

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban and Minister of Transport Lucian Bode are also attending the trip.

Minister Lucian Bode said last week that the railway line Gara de Nord - Otopeni Airport will be put into operation in December.

According to CFR SA, the new railway to the airport starts from the connection area (former Halta Odaile) for about 600 meters, the route continues with a consolidation area, 900 meters long, and a viaduct of 1.52 kilometers, which crosses national road DN1, to the new passenger station, from the 'Henri Coanda' International Airport Arrivals Terminal. The railway line was installed along the entire route, the manufacturer currently carrying out the last drilling and mechanical profiling works.

The project "Modernization of the Bucharest North railway line - 'Henri Coanda' International Airport Bucharest - PHASE I: Connection C.F. at Terminal T1, 'Henri Coanda' Bucharest International Airport" provides for the construction of a simple railway on 2.95 km length, with three bridges, a viaduct 1.52 km long (37 piles and an abutment) that crosses DN1 and a double line railway station at Terminal T1.

The value of the contract amounts to 398.1 million lei and its financed through European non-reimbursable funds.