President Klaus Iohannis: 'I can emphasize that we have no data indicating that Romania would be targeted by an aggression'

There are no data indicating that Romania would be targeted by an aggression, President Klaus Iohannis said on Friday in a joint press statement with visiting US Vice President Kamala Harris.

"I can emphasize that we have no data indicating that Romania would be targeted by an aggression. On the other hand, it is very clear that this action by Russia, this war launched against Ukraine has certainly produced a visible, firm, clear result and that is the unity of NATO and the determination of NATO allies to stand together and defend themselves together," said President Iohannis at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.

For her part, Kamala Harris reiterated that an attack on one NATO member state is an attack on all other member states of the alliance.

As the Romanian people know, as we all know, it is a dynamic situation and, as time goes on, we always evaluate the situation that exists. As for what might happen ... in terms of Putin's behavior, I can't speculate, but we are very firm and it is clear that as members of NATO, an attack on a country is an attack on all, she said.

AGERPRES