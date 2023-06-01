President Klaus Iohannis participates in the second summit of the European Political Community

President Klaus Iohannis will participate, on Thursday, in the second summit of the European Political Community, organized in the Republic of Moldova, the Presidential Administration informs.

As many as 47 heads of state or government, the president of the European Council, the president of the European Commission and the president of the European Parliament are going to participate in the meeting that will take place at the Mimi Castle, Anenii Noi district.

According to the same source, by hosting the Summit of the European Political Community, the Republic of Moldova reconfirms its European vocation and consistency in implementing the reforms necessary for joining the European Union.

The summit programme includes a plenary session, with the participation of all delegations, and working groups, which will take place in parallel debating on topics related to security, energy and connectivity.

President Klaus Iohannis will speak at the plenary session and will participate in the working group on security.

During the debates, the head of state will address the current issues generated by the impact of the war of aggression initiated by Russia against Ukraine, in the security, economic, food or humanitarian fields; sustained support for the Republic of Moldova and Ukraine, coordination of joint efforts to combat hybrid threats, from cyber attacks to disinformation and manipulation campaigns; increasing resilience and continuing the support given to vulnerable states in the region, the Presidential Administration shows in the said press release.

The European Political Community is an intergovernmental format for debate and a platform for political coordination between European states in order to promote political dialogue and cooperation on topics of common interest, with a view to strengthening security, stability and prosperity on the European continent. AGERPRES