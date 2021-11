President Klaus Iohannis recalls several Romanian ambassadors

President Klaus Iohannis has signed decrees for recalling five Romanian ambassadors, the Presidential Administration informs, on Wednesday, agerpres reports.

According to the source, this is regarding Stelian Stoian, ambassador, head of Romania's Permanent Delegation to NATO; Luminita Teodora Odobescu, ambassador, head of Romania's Permanent Representation to the European Union; George Gabriel Bologan, ambassador to the Italian Republic, the Republic of Malta and the Republic of San Marino, residing in Rome; Gabriela Dancau, ambassador to the Kingdom of Spain; Viorel Mosanu, ambassador to the Republic of Belarus.