President Klaus Iohannis to attend State Funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

President Klaus Iohannis is participating, on Monday, in the State Funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, organized at Westminster Abbey in London.

Her Majesty Margareta, the Custodian of the Crown, and Prince Radu will also be present, along with Princess Elena and her husband, Alexander Nixon.

The State Funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will take place on Monday at 11.00 am, Romania's time (10:00 GMT) at Westminster Abbey in London, Buckingham Palace announced.

This day will be a a national public holiday in the United Kingdom, as authorized by the new monarch, Charles III, in one of his first orders.

Important world leaders, including the President of the United States, Joe Biden, and representatives of the royal houses are expected to attend the funeral of Elizabeth II.

A two-minute silence will be held at 11:55 hrs on Monday at the conclusion of the state funeral service for Queen Elizabeth II, then the national anthem "God Save the King" will be sung. Following the service, the Queen's coffin will be drawn in a walking procession from Westminster Abbey to Windsor Castle, where Elizabeth II will be buried in a private ceremony in the King George VI Chapel, alongside her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, who died last year. AGERPRES