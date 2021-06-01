 
     
President Klaus Iohannis to participate in debate 'Let's talk about Europe!' on Wednesday

Inquam Photos / George Calin
klaus iohannis

President Klaus Iohannis will take part in an online debate on Wednesday organized by the European People's Party Group (EPP Group) in the European Parliament, under the title "Let's talk about Europe!," the Presidential Administration announced on Tuesday, agerpres reports.

"During the event, President Klaus Iohannis will present elements related to Romania's vision for the future of the European Union, emphasizing that our country will actively contribute to defining priorities and identifying common solutions to meet the expectations of European citizens,".

According to the cited source, alongside the President of Romania, the event will be attended by the President of the EPP Group of the European Parliament, Manfred Weber, and the Romanian MEP Siegfried Muresan.

According to the Presidential Administration, this is the second debate in a series of actions organized by the EPP Group in the context of the Conference on the Future of Europe, with German Chancellor Angela Merkel taking part in the first.

