President of Court of Accounts meets President of National Assembly's Budget Committee of the People's Republic of China

The President of the Court of Accounts of Romania, Mihai Busuioc, had a meeting with the President of the National Assembly's Budget Committee of the People's Republic of China, Shi Yaobin, in the context of a visit paid by a Chinese delegation to Bucharest.

The two high officials discussed issues related the existing exchange of experience and good practices meant to strengthen bilateral relations between Romania's Court of Account and the representatives of the legislative body of the People's Republic of China.

"It is important for the relations between Romania and China that, besides the 70 years of bilateral relations, we also celebrate in 2019 15 years since the establishment of the Ample Friendship and Cooperation Partnership between our countries. I wish that the historical relation of friendship existing between the two peoples to materialize in Chinese investment projects in Romania, as it happens in other states in the European Union," was one of the messages sent by the President of the Romanian Court of Accounts.

In his turn, the Chinese official hailed the existing relations between Romania and China and said he was open to continue the collaboration between the two countries.

"This is my first visit to Romania and to the Court of Accounts of Romania. The fact that we celebrate 70 years of bilateral relations between Romania and China was an occasion for me to know your country and to bring you the friendship of the Chinese people for the Romanian people. As I also told my counterparts in Parliament and at the Ministry of Finance of Romania, investments in the citizens' welfare must take into account the budget that we have at our disposal," said Shi Yaobin.

They further discussed a series of issues related to the work relations between the institutions active in the efficient management of public finance.

The Chinese delegation, led by the President of the National Assembly's Budget Committee of the People's Republic of China, alongside the representatives of the Executive and the Embassy of the People's Republic of China to Bucharest, is currently paying an official to Romania upon the initiative of the Committee on Budget, Finance and banks of the Deputies Chamber - Romanian Parliament.