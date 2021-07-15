President of Metro Free Trade Union prosecuted for influence peddling and blackmail

Anti-corruption prosecutors on Wednesday evening started prosecution proceedings against president of the 'Unitatea' Metro Free Trade Union (USLM), Ion Radoi, for influence peddling and blackmail.According to a release of the National Anti-corruption Directorate (DNA), the Section for the Combat of corruption-related crimes ordered the initiation of criminal proceedings against Ion Radoi - president of the 'Unitatea' Metro Free Trade Union and de facto administrator of SC Sindomet Servcom SRL (a company owned by USLM) - on two counts: use of influence or authority by a person in a union leadership position and repeated blackmail, and his placement under conditional bail for 60 days, agerpres reports.
Conditional bail was also ordered in the case of an administrator of several trading companies accused of complicity in influence peddling.
The anti-corruption prosecutors note in their ordinances that the case investigates the manner in which the commercial spaces in metro stations and metro access ways have been exploited and managed between September 2018 and July 2021.
Under the conditional bail, Ion Radoi is forbidden to go to the USLM headquarters and to the offices of SC Sindomet Servcom SRL, as well as to carry out the activity of USLM president, the position in which he committed the deeds he is accused of.