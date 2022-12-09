President of the European Parliament Metsola to visit Romania, where she will talk to students

The head of the European Commission's Representative Office in Romania, Ramona Chiriac, on Friday stated that, on December 20, the President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, will pay a visit to Romania, where she will also have a dialogue with the students, at the headquarters of the Faculty of Law, told Agerpres.

"On December 20, as already announced, the President of the European Parliament will be in Romania and she will have a dialogue, at the headquarters of the Faculty of Law, with the students, who are especially encouraged and welcome to go and say out loud, on the microphone, what they want from the Union European," Chiriac said at the "Learn and Pass On" conference, organized by the National Agency for Community Programmes in the Field of Education and Vocational Training.

Ramona Chiriac mentioned that "young people have been an inspiration for all the recent actions of the European Commission, because young people show us what true empathy and solidarity means."

"Young people know that we have a responsibility towards the planet and, despite the concerns about what the future holds, young people are determined to create a better future. (...) In our youth programmes, we facilitate the process of dialogue, of experiencing European values and culture by getting into contact with one another (...) and ensuring equal access to opportunities for all young people. (...) The Erasmus programme is the most successful programme for students and I think that, maybe, as an European programme, in general. It has been working from 1987 and is a clear proof of the benefits brought by university mobility," she mentioned.

She also stated that in the spring Eurobarometer, commissioned by the European Commission on the topic of young people's opinions on key issues, 38% of young Romanians prioritized the improvement of education and training, including the free movement of students, 39% expect from the European Union increasing employment opportunities, and 35% consider that voting in local, national, European elections "is the most effective action to make the voice of young people heard by the decision-makers."