President recalls 23 ambassadors, including George Maior from the US, Emil Hurezeanu from Germany

President Klaus Iohannis signed today the decrees recalling 23 Romanian ambassadors, including ambassador to the US George Maior and ambassador to Germany Emil Hurezeanu, the Presidential Administration informs, according to AGERPRES.

The list of the called back Romanian diplomats is as follows:

* Emilian-Horatiu Hurezeanu - ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary to the Federal Republic of Germany;

* George-Cristian Maior - ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary to the United States of America;

* Bogdan Mazuru - ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary to the Republic of Austria;

* Vlad Vasiliu - ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary to the Swiss Confederation and the Principality of Liechtenstein, residing in Bern;

* Ovidiu Dranga - ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary to the Republic of Poland;

* Steluta Arhire - ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary to the Slovak Republic;

* Liviu-Petru Zapirtan - ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary to the Holy See and the Sovereign Military Order of Malta;

* Adrian-Gabriel Davidoiu - ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary to the Kingdom of Norway;

* Lilian Zamfiroiu - ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary to the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg;

* Manuela Breazu - ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary to Ireland;

* Dan Iancu - ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary to the Republic of Azerbaijan;

* Svetlana-Tatiana Iosiper - ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary to Japan;

* Marcel Alexandru - ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary to the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria and the Republic of Niger, with residence in Algiers;

* Nicolae Comanescu - ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan;

* Nicusor-Daniel Tanase - ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary to the State of Kuwait;

* Iulia Pataki - ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary to the Republic of Kenya, the Republic of Uganda, the Republic of Burundi, the United Republic of Tanzania and the Republic of Rwanda, with residence in Nairobi;

* Gentiana Serbu - ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary to the Republic of Cuba, Haiti, Jamaica, the Commonwealth of Dominica, the Federation of Saint Kitts and Nevis, Antigua and Barbuda, the Community of the Bahamas and Barbados, with residence in Havana;

* Marius Constantin Boranescu - ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary to the Republic of South Africa, the Republic of Namibia, the Republic of Botswana, the Kingdom of Lesotho, the Republic of Mozambique, the Republic of Zambia, the Kingdom of Eswatini, the Republic of Seychelles, the Republic of Madagascar, the Union of the Comoros and the Republic of Mauritius, with residence in Pretoria;

* Monica-Mihaela Stirbu - ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary to the Republic of Chile;

* Stefan Mera - ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary to the Federative Republic of Brazil, the Republic of Suriname and the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, with residence in Brasilia;

* Dan Stoenescu - ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary to the Republic of Tunisia;

* Mihai Ciompec - ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary to the Republic of Korea;

* Cezar-Manole Armeanu - ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary to the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Republic of Tajikistan and the Kyrgyz Republic, with residence in Nur-Sultan.