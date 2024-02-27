President, Senate head and PM to participate in event on good practices for the environment

President Klaus Iohannis, Senate President Nicolae Ciuca and Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu on Tuesday will participate in the event entitled "Good practices for the environment advanced by civil society," organised on the occasion of World NGO Day, at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.

"Non-governmental organisations have been actively involved in recent years in increasing Romania's resilience in the face of multiple social, economic, health and environmental challenges," says the Presidential Administration.The event, which will also be attended by Minister of Environment, Water and Forests Mircea Fechet, provides an opportunity for NGOs to present environmental projects in particular and encourages the government sector and academia to take up the good practices developed and promoted by civil society in this area.The high-level interventions will be followed by two sessions presenting projects and best practices on environmental education and community involvement in the green transition, the source said.The event will be attended by representatives of non-governmental organisations that have made an essential contribution in recent years to protecting the environment and limiting climate change in Romania.The pilot projects presented in environmental education, biodiversity, circular economy and energy transition have the potential to be replicated for a broad positive impact, says the Presidential Administration.