President signs decrees establishing Romania's Consulates General in Chisinau, London and Madrid

President Klaus Iohannis signed today the decrees on the establishment of Romania's Consulates General in Chisinau, London and Madrid, the Presidential Administration informs.

The head of the state signed the decrees on the establishment of the Consulate General of Romania in Chisinau - Republic of Moldova,with 13 positions, the Consulate General of Romania in London - United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, with 10 positions, and the Consulate General of Romania in Madrid - Kingdom of Spain, with a nine positions.