Presidential Administration marks World Patient Safety Day; Cotroceni Palace to be illuminated in orange

The Cotroceni Palace will be illuminated in orange, on Friday evening, the Presidential Administration marking this way the World Patient Safety Day, agerpres reports.

A release from the Presidential Administration points out that as the pandemic nears the end of its second year, its impact on vulnerable groups is significant.

"Women and children are no exception, being exposed to the risk of infection, but also to insecure care generated by the interruption of health services in a pandemic context. Thus, this year's campaign, with the theme 'Let's talk openly about safety in health services for mother and newborn' aims to increase the level of information and global awareness regarding the safety of care for women and newborns, as well as the promotion of actions aimed at reducing the risks avoidable to the associated medical act," the release reads.Starting with 2019, the international community marks, on September 17, the World Patient Safety Day.