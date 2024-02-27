Presidential Administration: No request in Klaus Iohannis's name for assignment of state-owned residence at end of presidential term

The Presidential Administration announced on Monday that no request was filed in the name of President Klaus Iohannis for the assignment of a state-owned residence and of a work office, both with the destination of living quarters, after his tenure runs to end.

"There is no request in either the name of President of Romania Klaus Iohannis, or of the Presidential Administration for the assignment of a state-owned residence and of a location for the organization of a work office, both with the destination of living quarters, at the end his term in office as president of Romania, in accordance with the provisions of Law No. 406/2001 on the grant of specific benefits to the persons who served as head of the Romanian state, with the subsequent amendments and additions," the Presidential Administration informed at the request of AGERPRES.

An investigation by media outlet Recorder claims that the State Protocol Property Corporation (RA APPS) is secretly investing approximately 7 million euros of taxpayer money in the refurbishment of a party's former headquarters in Bucharest into a protocol residence, suggesting that it would be for Klaus Iohannis.