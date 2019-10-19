PresidentialElection2019/ AEP establishes computer operators to be distributed to polling stations nationwide

The Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP) established on Saturday, by computerized lottery, the computer operators to be distributed to the polling stations nationwide.

Ovidiu Oproaica, head of the General Directorate of the National Electoral Information System within the AEP, explained that the operators are appointed from among those who were already registered with the institution, who did not submit a request for withdrawal or suspension and expressed their willingness to do this job.According to the AEP official, among the criteria taken into account in selecting the computer operators were to live in the proximity of the polling station where the respective operator is to perform his activity, the scores obtained in the practical and theoretical tests and some assessments of his activity and the need to ensure human resources for the electoral process in the 18,000 polling stations."The order of priority considered in the designation as a computer operator is the following: firstly the person needs to reside in the respective Administrative Territorial Unit (UAT), secondly the persons residing in the respective UAT and lastly the persons who applied to work in the respective UAT. If, in a locality, following the examination, the number of persons admitted as computer operators is insufficient, then the authority will chose from those who applied to perform in the respective UAT or the respective locality," Oproiaca said.He showed that the number of operators will be equal to the total number of polling stations at national level, with an additional 20 per cent, as a reserve, according to article 5 of GEO 64/2019.The minutes with the designated operators will be posted on the AEP website, and the official document, with the signatures of the representatives of the institution, will be sent to the prefects. AEP Vice-President Zsombor Vajda specified that the identification data of the operators will also appear in the document sent to the prefectures."These signatures will be sent to the prefectures. There will also be all the identification data of the respective persons. Only the name and the UAT to which they were assigned precisely to comply with the GDPR regulations will be displayed on the AEP website." Zsombor Vajda said.