President's message to Italian counterpart: I assure you of Romania's availability to collaborate for solutions to eradicate coronavirus

President Klaus Iohannis conveyed a message to his Italian counterpart Segio Matterella in which he showed Romania's availability to collaborate in order to find the best solutions and measures regarding the eradication of the novel coronavirus, showing that the Romanian authorities remain engaged and vigilant in order to contain the spreading of the virus.

"I am addressing you at a difficult time for our citizens, in which cooperation at bilateral and European level is essential in order to combat a global sanitary emergency and in order to encourage a correct and efficient information of the population. I want to address a solidarity message to the Italian people, compassion for the victims' families and our thoughts for the healing of those infected with COVID-19. Furthermore, I assure you of our full availability to collaborate in order to identify the best solutions and measures for eradicating this disease, combating the panic effects which it generated, as well as re-launching economy and financial markets after the crisis disappears," Iohannis said in the message.The head of state indicated that the Romanian authorities remain engaged and vigilant, believing that "it is essential to treat the danger we are confronted with with maximum responsibility for containing the spreading of the virus, taking also into account the large number of citizens who are living on Italian territory."Numerous Romanian citizens are working in the sanitary structures of the most exposed areas in Italy, contributing, thus, to the common effort to alleviate the suffering of those affected. We appreciate the efforts put in by Italy and we believe that, in this circumstance, European solidarity, but especially the human one, should be asserted again," reads President Ioahnnis's message.