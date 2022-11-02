Primary energy production up 2.9% in 2021, imports of energy resources up 13.8%

According to INS data, the total energy resources available in 2021 registered an increase compared to the previous year, accumulating 43.2 million tons of oil equivalent (toe), both primary energy production and imports of energy products registering increases.Among primary energy resources, significant variations were recorded in coke, imported petroleum products and coal resources, which increased by 33.9%, 20.6% and 14%, respectively. Steel resources decreased by 4.4%.Primary energy production in 2021, of 22,999,000 toe, increased by 648,000 toe compared to 2020, against the background of the increase in coal production and electricity from renewable sources. Steel production decreased by 150,000 toe (-4.4%).In 2021, energy export (including bunkering) was 5,256,000 tep, up 194,000 tep (+3.8%) compared to 2020 when it had a value of 5,062,000 tep.Gross domestic energy consumption per inhabitant in 2021 was 1,783 kg oil equivalent, up 6.8% compared to 2020.