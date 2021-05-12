 
     
Prime Minister Citu, discussion with European Commissioner Valean about transport projects in PNRR

Inquam Photos/ Octav Ganea
Florin Cîțu

Prime Minister Florin Citu had, on Wednesday, during the visit he is conducting to Brussels, a "detailed discussion" about the transport projects within the National Plan for Recovery and Resilience (PNRR) with Adina Valean, European Commissioner for Transport.

"A great pleasure to meet again with Adina Valean, European Commissioner for Transport. We had a detailed discussion about the transport projects in the PNRR. Transport infrastructure remains a strategic priority of Romania, with a direct impact on the post-pandemic economic relaunch and long-term development," said Florin Citu, in a post on his Facebook page.

Also on Wednesday, according to the agenda announced by the Government, the Prime Minister has meetings scheduled in Brussels at the headquarters of the European Commission with executive vice-presidents of the EC Margrethe Vestager and Valdis Dombrovskis.

