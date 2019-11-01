Prime minister-designate announces audit to optimize state institutions' activity

Prime minister-designate Ludovic Orban considers that both an internal and an external audit are necessary to optimize the organizational structure and activity of the state institutions, as well as the public services to the citizens, local authorities and companies.

"We will conduct an audit, both an internal one - in the first phase, as well as an external audit, in order to be able to optimize the organizational structure and virtually the way the state institutions carry out their tasks, as well as the public services to the citizens, the local authorities and companies, so as to render the government apparatus more efficient," Orban said on Friday at the headquarters of the National Liberal Party.