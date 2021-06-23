Prime Minister Florin Citu: I don't want reshuffle; It will only happen if I see decision will lead to stronger government

Prime Minister Florin Citu has stated that he does not want a reshuffle in the short term, stressing that he will make such a decision if he sees that it will lead to a stronger government, a government that will implement the measures assumed through the government program faster, agerpres report.

"I never want a reshuffle. I don't want a reshuffle. I told you, these things only happen if I see that decision will lead to a stronger government, a government that will implement the measures faster," Florin Citu said on Tuesday on TVR 1, asked if he is considering a reshuffle in the short term.

Asked if he is now in a position to make such a decision, the prime minister replied: "Not at the moment".He added that he evaluates the ministers on a daily basis, stating that he will draw a line at some point. "And then I announce my decision, when I draw the line I announce the decision," the prime minister said.The head of the Executive also stated that there are ministers who "are lagging behind". "There are ministers who perform very well and there are ministers who are lagging behind and I do not say that. Look at opinion polls and everywhere. It is clear that some ministers are performing very well, they talk to people, they explain, they come with measures, even if these are controversial sometimes," Citu said.Asked if he would go ahead with them, the prime minister said: "We will see when I draw the line, but you should know that I warn the ministers in time, if I have discussions with them and I say that things should go in this direction, here we promised to do that and we didn't, so I have these discussions with the ministers."