Prime Minister Florin Citu: Only liberalism saves Romania; Romanians must know a right-wing gov't is the only solution

In a message on May 24, the 146th anniversary of the National Liberal Party (PNL), Prime Minister Florin Citu says that "only liberalism saves Romania," and Romanians must know that "the right-wing government is the only solution."

"Happy anniversary, liberal Romania! The National Liberal Party celebrates today 146 years since its founding. Almost a century and a half in which the PNL promoted the only solution for the well-being of all citizens: liberalism. When I decided to go into politics, I knew that the only option was to be liberal. Only liberalism saves Romania, and Romanians must know that a right-wing government is the only solution!," wrote Citu, in a Facebook post on Monday.

He adds that in 2019 "PNL got the country rid of the Social Democratic Party (PSD)" and undertook to govern in a very difficult time.

"Now, the government I lead has undertaken the most courageous liberal reforms. To Romania, an important stage of economic growth follows. There is no other solution, only liberalism. Happy anniversary, PNL!."

