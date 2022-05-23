Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca: Reforming business opening procedure to lead to increase in GDP per capita

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca on Monday underscored that the data of the final report on 'Comprehensive redesign of the licensing system in Romania' shows that reforming the current procedure system for opening a business in Romania and lining up with good practice examples would lead to an approximate 4 percent increase in the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) per capita.

"The presentation of this final report on the 'Comprehensive redesign of the licensing system in Romania' represents, as I was saying, a special occasion to have on the table the conclusions of an assessment that is both opportune and useful, as it actually comes to support all the measures that Romania's Government has taken and continues to take, so as to be able to eliminate red tape as much as possible, implement digitisation and, as an ultimate goal, support all those wanting to invest in Romania," Nicolae Ciuca said at the presentation of the final report on the 'Comprehensive redesign of the licensing system in Romania' project.

He added that the business environment needs support, as it represents the economy engine and highlighted the importance of the OECD recommendations in the report.

"The business environment needs support, the business environment represents the engine of the economy, the spine of the economy and in this respect once the Government has committed in an open and honest partnership with the business environment, here, we have the OECD's support. (...) The data in the report presented today suggest that reforming the current system of procedures for opening a business in Romania and lining up with good practice examples will actually lead to a round 4 percent increase in the Gross Domestic Product per capita and this is a very consistent and motivating argument for the Government to initiate everything that means procedure mechanism, to put into practice your recommendations," Ciuca said.

The PM also pointed out that the conclusions of the report are also part of Romania's commitments under the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR).

"In fact, the content of this report is also part of our commitments under the National Recovery and Resilience Plan - and here I would only come with a few examples. The adoption of the 'one time' principle, allowing companies to be requested to supply the same information or documents only once; the implementation of the single industrial licensing regime, which will introduce the tacit approval for certain types of licences after their electronic registration on the electronic platform, of course, and last but not least the integral implementation of a single electronic contact point. Here are but some of the demarches we must make both in terms of the OCDE requirements and in terms of PNRR implementation, which are also a commitment for us, meeting a commitment we have under the governance programme, to ensure the dynamics and pace needed for investments and the economy, taking into account the highly complex and complicated situation which we live in as well," Ciuca said.

The Prime Minister mentioned the need to speed up the processes of debureaucratisation and digitisation.

"As such, we are somewhat forced to put into practice and speed up all these demarches of debureaucratisation and digitisation in a very wide range," showed the Prime Minister.

"In context, he pointed out that the development and improvement of the entrepreneurial environment was an objective in the governance programme.

"Not far from now, we'll celebrate almost six months, we'll celebrate six months since we have been at rule. In this period, on Wednesday to be more exact, right on May 25, we celebrate six months since we have been at rule, and I believe it is a very opportune moment to be able to look and make our own assessment, and from now on, based on the experience of those six months, based on the OECD and the other institutions' recommendations, to be able to make decisions to modify regulations and to have an increasingly functional mechanism for everything that means business environment. It is practically the model through which we can speed up the economic relaunch process and, also, it is the model through which we can ensure the adaptation to all these changes in the European and international business model," said Ciuca.

AGERPRES