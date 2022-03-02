Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca to meet, Wednesday evening, European Commission President

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca is meeting, Wednesday evening, starting at 21:30 hrs, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

On Thursday, the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, will be welcomed to the Cotroceni Presidential Palace by President Klaus Iohannis. Agerpres.ro informs.

According to the Presidential Administration, the head of state will welcome Ursula von der Leyen at 10:00 hrs. The two will have tete-a-tete talks and official talks, at the end of which they will have joint press statements.