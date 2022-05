Prime Minister requests ministers finalize documents necessary to draw additional 3 bln euro through PNRR

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca asked ministers, on Wednesday, to finalize, until the end of this month, the documents and legal framework to reach the benchmarks and targets assumed through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan in view of sending to the European Commission the financing request on the basis of which Romania would benefit from another 3 billion euro.

"We need, moving forward, to support the activity as coherently as possible. Minister Bolos will make a few clarifications in order to close all these assumptions, so that, at the end of the month, we can forward the request for financing and benefit from another 3 billion euro which are allotted to us for this year. (...) As such, I request that you all have the necessary availability so that no later than the end of this month we can have all the necessary documents drawn up, all decisions made and the normative framework [in place]. As I was mentioning, we can ensure coherence and dynamic for the National Recovery and Resilience Plan [PNRR]," said Ciuca, at the start of the Government session. AGERPRES