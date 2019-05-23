 
     
Prime Minister Viorica Dancila: 'Gov't to approve recognition of Timisoara 2021 European Capital of Culture Association as being of public interest'

Viorica Dancila

The Government will approve on Thursday the recognition of the Timisoara 2021 European Capital of Culture Association as being of public interest, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila announced.

"In today's meeting, we will approve the recognision of the Timisoara 2021 European Capital of Culture Association, as being of public interest. It is a way to support this association which coordinates the preparation of the candidacy file, as well as the implementation, monitorisation and assessment of the included cultural programme in the candidacy file. The Timisoara - European Capital of Culture programme is an important project for Romania and for the promotion of national culture in the European multi-cultural context," Dancila stated in the beginning of the Gov't meeting.

She mentioned that, in the next period, the Gov't will also come up with other measures in order to endorse this important project.

