Prince Charles to take part in rehearsal of non-verbal show in Sibiu

Prince Charles of Wales is visiting several tourist attractions in the central Romanian county of Sibiu, with the local History Museum being one of them, where he participates in the rehearsal of a show with students from the local Faculty of Dramatic Arts coordinated by actor Marian Ralea.

"His Highness will participate in the rehearsal of a show that will be presented somewhere in autumn, featuring students from the Sibiu Faculty of Dramatic Arts, a non-verbal show. The only moments when words are spoken are a recital of sonnets by Shakespeare," Raluca Bragarea, press officer with he British Embassy in Bucharest, said on Monday.

According to her, Prince Charles wanted to visit new places.

"He has always wanted to visit new places, with Sibiu being one of them this year. The International Drama Festival is held under the co-patronage of His Highness and the President of Romania. He is a supporter of many Romanian values, the cultural, material heritage of Romania and Romanian traditions," added Bragarea.

Prince Charles will be the patron of the 25th edition of the Sibiu International Drama Festival, but he will not attend the festival.

Organisers quote Charles as saying he will not be able to attend the wonderful meeting of talent, but he wants to congratulate Sibiu and the International Drama Festival there on its 25th anniversary.

