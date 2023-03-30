Prince Radu meets MApN senior officers and presents royal actions aimed at defence

Prince Radu has met on Wednesday at the Elisabeta Palace with senior officers of the National Defence Ministry (MApN) and other military structures who are in the Strategic Leadership Course of the Carol I National Defence University, whom he presented to "an outlook of the royal actions aimed at national defence and security."

"The trainee officers met with His Royal Highness Prince Radu, who presented before the senior military body an outlook of the royal actions aimed at national defence and security, as well as strengthening democracy: the connection between civilians and servicemen, the humanitarian effort as a result of the armed conflict in Ukraine, the higher military education, the promotion at external level of the Romanian servicemen's performances and projects within NATO and the EU, social and cultural projects of the veterans of theatres of operations. The lecture was followed, as always, by a dialogue between Her Royal Highness and the MApN officers," a Facebook post of the Royal Family of Romania informs on Thursday.

Called "Strategic leadership," the post-university professional development course lasts 18 weeks and is annually organized by the Carol I National Defence University, being one of the most advanced courses of the higher military education institution, told Agerpres.

The course aims to develop the professional competences specific to the leadership of the armed forces at strategic level in times of peace, crisis and war and provides a complex interdisciplinary training necessary to improve the abilities, characteristics and relevant skills of future leaders of the Romanian Army.