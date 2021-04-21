Priorities of newly appointed HealthMin: To attract EU funds, increase access to basic medical services, management reform

Attracting European funds, increasing access to basic medical services, but also reforming the management of hospitals and health services are three priorities of the newly appointed Minister of Health, Ioana Mihaila.

"In addition to managing the pandemic, my mandate will focus on the following three priorities:

* Attracting and using European funds for health care reforms and investments; under the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, we proposed investments of 2.6 billion euros in hospital infrastructure;

* Increasing access to basic medical services; in this respect, we have provided investments of 330 million euros in pre-hospital care: family doctors' offices, outpatient clinics, integrated community centres and medical caravans;

* Reform of hospital management and health services.

"We need well-trained people in management positions. Competence in management positions is a necessity, not a fad. For this we will continue the competitions at the county health insurance houses and Adrian Gheorghe, the head of CNAS (National Health Insurance House), will have my full support for this process to be a successful one. Also, we will organise fair competitions for the other management positions in the health system. The MS projects in the next period will be mainly related to these three priorities," the Minister stated.

According to her, the "poor management and lack of coordination" between different levels of medical care have led to situations such as the transfer of patients from Foisor Hospital.

"We have a historic chance to address at least some of these issues in the coming period," the fresh Minister said.

Ioana Mihaila - proposed by USR PLUS (Save Romania Union, Freedom, Unity, Solidarity Party) - took the oath on Wednesday, at the Cotroceni Palace, agerpres.ro confirms.