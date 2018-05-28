Pro Romania's Ponta says party objective is a new government of Romania by 1 January 2019

Former Prime Minister and leader of the Pro Romania Party Victor Ponta says that the main objective of the party that he leads is to change the Dancila Government by 1 January 2019.

He stated on Monday evening, in a broadcast at the Realitatea TV private television station, that the future prime minister will be endorsed by both the Pro Romania Party and the Social Democratic Party (PSD)."On 1 January 2019, when Romania will take over the presidency of the Council of the European Union, let us have a government of competent people, speakers of foreign languages, professionals. (...) Until then, let us succeed in firstly convincing the people of the PSD because they hold the majority and the others to make a government that, for six months, will set an example in Europe, so they can say 'what a Prime Minister I've met in Romania, what a Minister of Agriculture, of Education," Ponta stated.He mentioned that he doesn't believe that a change of a functioning parliamentary majority is possible, adding that the future PM should not be anti-PSD.Victor Ponta also stated that the Pro Romania Party won't endorse a government led by leader of the National Liberal Party Ludovic Orban.Furthermore, the Pro Romania Party leader admitted that his party might nominate a candidate for the presidential elections of 2019 that will also have the support of the Social-Democrats."We, because the PSD is not fit to propose a candidate, we will propose a candidate belonging to the centre-left wing, and also endorsed by the PSD and by Romania and by all those who are belonging to the centre-left wing," Victor Ponta added.