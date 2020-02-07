Pro Romania's Ponta: It's a frivolous matter to propose a PM whom nobody endorses

Chairman of Pro Romania Victor Ponta said on Thursday evening that, in his view, the designation of Ludovic Orban for the Prime Minister office, after the consultations at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace, represents a "frivolous matter" and he is convinced that President Klaus Iohannis's proposal won't be voted in Parliament.

"The proposal with Ludovic Orban won't pass. (...) The man is a governmental catastrophe. How can one vote for such a thing? (...) Orban is too weak. I will not vote and nobody from Pro Romania will vote for Mr. Orban. (...) But, beyond what we are doing, those from Pro Romania, we are 24, it is my understanding that those with the PSD [the Social Democratic Party] won't be in the room either, neither will be those from the PMP [the People's Movement Party], those from the ALDE [the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats] and the minorities, they announced today [Thursday]. The PNL [the National Liberal Party] and the USR [the Save Romania Union] are one third, maximum, I don't think they are even a third. (...) It is a frivolous matter to propose a Prime Minister whom nobody endorses. (...) I await to see whether Mr. Orban has the necessary votes to be Prime Minister, but I understand that nobody will vote for him. (...) However, don't you find it ridiculous to propose a Prime Minister whom nobody votes for? It is a first in the world history, not only of Romania," Victor Ponta told Realitatea Plus private broadcaster.He argued that the proposal made by President Klaus Iohannis is "a fake" and that it probably is part of the strategy to trigger early elections."It's possible, but I don't want to talk about what Mr. Ciolacu and Mr. Corlatean will do, the presidents of the two Chambers, however, I understood from their public statements that they will use the legal prerogative - the two presidents of the Chambers have the right to notify the Constitutional Court. From my point of view, the notification would be fair now, after the nomination, because, but this is up to the Constitutional Court to decide, one cannot propose a candidate for the Prime Minister office who hasn't any political support, no party announcing their vote for him. (...) There is no party to vote for Orban, the PNL announced that they will note vote for him, the USR won't vote, we even less. (...) The proposal of Orban is a fake. (...) After these three months I am more certain than before that he is incapable of being Prime Minister. (...) Mr. Iohannis will turn to plan B, which he announced: if they don't manage to trigger early elections with Orban, they are going to form a government around the PNL. And he'll propose a genuine Prime Minister, not a fake one," Victor Ponta said.