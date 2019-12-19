Project worth 10 mln euro for refurbishment, modernization of border customs offices on Romania-Rep. of Moldova border

The border customs offices on the Romania-Republic of Moldova border will be refurbished and modernized through a project funded by the European Union within the Romania-Republic of Moldova Joint Operational Programme, according to a press release of the General Directorate of the Customs.

According to the document, on December 18, 2019, the first press conference within the Project, titled "Refurbishment and modernization of border customs offices on the Romania-Republic of Moldova border, namely the Albita-Leuseni customs offices, Sculeni-Sculeni and Giurgiulesti-Giurgiulesti," took place in Sculeni, the Republic of Moldova.The project aims to increase the efficiency of the control structures that ensure the safety and security of the citizens, and respectively of the customs structures, the police, the border police and the services with responsibilities for combating organized cross-border crime.The Albita, Sculeni and Giurgiulesti customs offices represent strategic points of the Romania-Republic of Moldova border crossing points, playing an important role in terms of EU security policy.