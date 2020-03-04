Proposed EnvMin Alexe: I want in handcuffs those who illegally log, steal from Romania's forests

he public message I have for all the citizens of Romania and for the state authorities is that I want in handcuffs all those who illegally log, illegally transport or steal from Romania's forests, warned on Wednesday, in a press conference, the proposed Minister of Environment, Water and Forestry Costel Alexe.

"The public message that I have for all the citizens of Romania, for the authorities of the state that I hope will cooperate with those of the Ministry of Environment, Water and Forestry, is that I, as a minister, want in handcuffs all those who illegally log, transport illegally or steal from the forests of Romania. We can no longer afford to have such practices that obviously lead us to the third world, in which we deforest, illegally log our forests for personal or group purposes," said the official.He revealed that, in Maramures County, a forest covering an area of 340 hectares was cleared in a common cooperation between citizens and local authorities.Asked who was the owner of that forest, Costel Alexe stressed that, initially, it belonged to the Romanian state, and later, after the appearance of a series of disputes, the forest area in question was left without security services.The proposed Minister of Environment, Waters and Forestry Costel Alexe held a press conference on Wednesday, which focused on the situation of illegal logging in Maramures County.