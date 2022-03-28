Protest in front of Russian embassy in Bucharest

The "December 21, 1989" Association organized a protest in front of the Russian Embassy in Bucharest on Sunday, in which Ukrainian refugees also participated.

Demonstrators held placards reading "Stop Putin, Stop War," "Putin's War Aiming at Each of Us," "Thank You Romania," and shouted "Putin Terrorist," "Putin Killer," "Out, Out, with the Russians from the country"," Ukraine, Ukraine".Among the participants in the protest were several Ukrainian citizens, some of them refugees following the Russian Federation's aggression against Ukraine, who came with the children. Adults had their country's flags with them, and children had the Ukrainian flag painted on their faces.While their parents chanted "Putin Murderer", several Ukrainian children trampled on a portrait of Vladimir Putin, which they eventually tore to pieces.The protest organized by the "December 21, 1989" association was called "Stop Putin! Stop War!"