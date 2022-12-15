PSD asks social-democrats heads of state and government to support Romania's accession to Schengen next year

The Social Democratic Party (PSD) requested the social-democratic heads of state and government in the EU to raise the subject of Romania's accession to Schengen at the European Council on Thursday and to support our country's accession to this area of free movement next year.

According to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Thursday by the PSD, social-democrat MEP Victor Negrescu, on behalf of the PSD, thanked all the heads of state and government, as well as the social-democratic commissioners in the EU, for the support given to Romania's accession to the Schengen area within the preparatory meeting of the European Council organized by the Party of European Socialists.

"Just as only our European social-democratic family voted unanimously in the European Parliament for Romania, similarly in the Council of Justice and Home Affairs, no social-democratic Government opposed our country's accession, and our colleagues were the most important Romania's lawyers. Today, I requested the social-democratic heads of state and government in the EU to raise the issue of Romania's accession to the Schengen area within the European Council and to support our country's accession next year," Negrescu declared.AGERPRES