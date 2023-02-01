PSD backs introduction of solidarity tax, decrease of labour taxation

The Social Democratic Party promotes the principle of a solidarity tax on the incomes of large companies and supports the reduction of labour taxation and the increase of employees' incomes.

"PSD promotes, without reservations, the principle of a solidarity tax on the incomes of large companies because such a measure is absolutely necessary in the current context, in which the population and small companies face a substantial increase in prices. We cannot remain indifferent when we see that there are companies that speculate on the current economic situation and get rich at the expense of those who work hard," a press release sent to AGERPRES by PSD on Wednesday, reads.The solidarity tax, say the PSD representatives, is aimed exclusively at large companies, with revenues of over 100 million euros, which artificially reduce their profits, with the apparent aim of reducing their obligations to the state budget."These companies with very high incomes have the obligation to pay a profit tax equivalent to at least 1 pct of their turnover, as all small companies in Romania pay. PSD agrees with maintaining the 16 pct profit tax, but its value paid by large companies must not be less than 1 pct of their turnover," the statement reads.The social-democrats mention that at no time did they take into account "an increase in the tax on dividends"."PSD also supports the reduction of labour taxation and the increase of employees' incomes. The incomes of Romanians must increase so that everyone can have a decent living. It is not fair that the bill for the crises is paid by the citizens, while only some prosper. And for the Social Democratic Party the people and the Romanian economy come first. PSD's objective is to support the vulnerable population, with additional attention given to the active categories, namely low and medium income earners, who through work contribute the most to the country's economic development," the social-democrats say.The fiscal model, the PSD emphasizes, takes into account the reduction of taxes on these salaries, so that more money remains in the pockets of these employees."Last but not least, the PSD considers that the state must support SMEs, agricultural farms and critical infrastructure, mainly schools and hospitals, so that they can install their own energy production systems from renewable sources as quickly as possible. Romania has at its disposal 12 billion euros, European money, from the Modernization Fund, to achieve this objective," the press release adds.