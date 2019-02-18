 
     
PSD calls on politization of criminal investigation against Kovesi to stop

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Kovesi iesire parchet

The Social Democratic Party (PSD) calls on the politicization of the criminal investigation against Laura Codruta Kovesi to stop, pointing out that the prosecutors forming the new Magistrates' Investigation Section were selected and appointed by the Superior Council of Magistrates (CSM), a body independent of political influences.

"Those who challenge the integrity of the new Judiciary Investigation Section are actually challenging the integrity of the whole Romanian justice system. The new Section is made up of the prosecutors who were already part of the judiciary. They were selected and appointed by the magistrates with the Superior Council of Magistrates - a body independent of political influences," a post on the PSD Facebook page shows.

The Social Democrats appreciate that if the prosecutors of the new section are not all right then nothing that happened in the justice system was all right.

"Stop the politicization of the criminal investigation against Ms. Kovesi! Let the evidence speak! If Ms. Kovesi is innocent, let her prove this in court," the PSD post also shows.

