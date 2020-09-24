 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

PSD claims money used by PM to buy mayors was enough to double child allowances

Inquam Photos/ Octav Ganea
Ludovic Orban

PSD (Social Democratic Party) says Prime Minister Ludovic Orban "must urgently return to the budget the money he transferred to the PNL's electoral piggy-bank to buy mayors," for that money was enough to double the child allowances.

"Orban must urgently return to the budget the money he transferred to the PNL's electoral piggy-bank to buy mayors, one by one. That money was enough to double the children's allowances. Today, the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) once again told them that the law on doubling allowances must be observed. But how many times do they need to be told that a law voted by the Parliament and promulgated by the president must be observed?!! The law must be observed," PSD said in a message posted on Facebook on Thursday.

The Constitutional Court of Romania rejected, on Thursday, as unfounded, the challenge filed by the Government regarding the Law rejecting GEO no. 123/2020 for the modification of article 3 of Law No. 61/1993 on child allowances, sources from CCR told AGERPRES.

On August 19, the Chamber of Deputies rejected, as a decision-making body, Ordinance No. 123/2020, which modified and supplemented article 3 of Law No. 61/1993, in order to gradually increase the child allowance.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.