PSD claims money used by PM to buy mayors was enough to double child allowances

PSD (Social Democratic Party) says Prime Minister Ludovic Orban "must urgently return to the budget the money he transferred to the PNL's electoral piggy-bank to buy mayors," for that money was enough to double the child allowances.

"Orban must urgently return to the budget the money he transferred to the PNL's electoral piggy-bank to buy mayors, one by one. That money was enough to double the children's allowances. Today, the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) once again told them that the law on doubling allowances must be observed. But how many times do they need to be told that a law voted by the Parliament and promulgated by the president must be observed?!! The law must be observed," PSD said in a message posted on Facebook on Thursday.

The Constitutional Court of Romania rejected, on Thursday, as unfounded, the challenge filed by the Government regarding the Law rejecting GEO no. 123/2020 for the modification of article 3 of Law No. 61/1993 on child allowances, sources from CCR told AGERPRES.

On August 19, the Chamber of Deputies rejected, as a decision-making body, Ordinance No. 123/2020, which modified and supplemented article 3 of Law No. 61/1993, in order to gradually increase the child allowance.