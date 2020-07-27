 
     
PSD: Considering Constitutional Court's reasoning, President Iohannis must promulgate doubling of allowances

The PSD (Social Democratic Party) believes that, according to the reasoning of the Constitutional Court of Romania, President Klaus Iohannis must promulgate the law that doubles allowances, and Minister of Finance Florin Citu "must pay."

"According to the reasoning of the Constitutional Court, President Iohannis must promulgate the law that doubles allowances! And Minister Citu must pay, instead of just borrowing money from abroad, which the future generations will have to give back. They keep telling Romanians to observe the law, when they should do that themselves: they need to double the allowances instead of just increasing them by 15-20 lei, as Citu and Orban desire. For it's humiliating to just throw some change to the children, now and then, for 5 years, claiming that there is no money, after stealing billions through arranged tenders in full crisis generated by the pandemic," reads a message posted by the PSD on this party's Facebook page.

The Social Democrats say Iohannis "boasts with the 80 billion euros from Brussels," and Citu "never ceases to announce loans that the children of today will have to pay back later."

